Senior Front End Developer (React) (EE)

ENVIRONMENT: An innovative investment firm requires the expertise of a forward-thinking Senior Frontend Developer to help build the next generation of applications. These world-class applications will provide an exceptional user experience on the desktop, tablet and phone. As a team, you will help apply best practices in user experience, DevOps, web application architecture, solution design, scaling and testing. DUTIES: Analyse and design new features.

Write elegant robust code.

Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components.

Write build and deployment automation scripts.

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.

Troubleshoot and root-cause errors.

Mentor other developers.

Deliver features timeously. REQUIREMENTS: This is a multi-technology environment, knowledge of Computer Science fundamentals in Object-Oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity 5+ Years’ experience building products using some of the following tools: React / Redux (or other modern JavaScript frameworks)

Webpack

ES6+

HTML5

CSS3

Express

Node

TypeScript

Go

Git

Linux

Docker

Kubernetes

Client/Server Application Development

Single Page Applications (SPA)

Unit and Integration Testing

Microservices Architecture

RESTful APIs

Continuous Integration (CI) While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.