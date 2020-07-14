Travellers urged to complete health forms ahead of time

Management of OR Tambo International Airport has appealed to passengers to ensure that the required traveller health questionnaire is completed before arrival at the entrance to the domestic terminal.

Airport spokesperson Samukelo Khambule says the airport is facilitating greater numbers of passengers as travel for business purposes gradually recovers.

“In recent days we have begun experience longer queues at the terminal entrance points because many passengers have not completed the required health questionnaire. This means that there are increasing numbers of passengers gathering around the entrance filling in the forms,” she says.

Khambule says that providing completed traveller health questionnaires is a requirement before passengers can be allowed into the terminal buildings.

“So far, we have experienced good cooperation from passengers in terms of abiding by the compulsory mask and other regulations, including provision of the necessary business travel documents.

“We therefore appeal to passengers to avoid delays at the entrance by ensuring that they have filled in the forms before they get to the airport.”

The traveller health questionnaire is provided on airline web sites when making a flight reservation. It can also be downloaded at this link on the web site of Airports Company South Africa: https://www.airports.co.za/about-us/COVID19/frequently-asked-questions.

The questionnaire is in Word format and can be completed on-screen, apart from the passenger’s signature.