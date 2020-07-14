Vodacom Business Africa connects 12 new Middle East markets

Vodacom Business Africa has extended its footprint by providing connectivity to partners and clients in 12 new countries in the Middle East region.

The new countries on the network include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Through this network expansion, Vodacom Business Africa has effectively increased its overall IPVPN coverage footprint to 63 countries globally.

“We are committed to bringing the very best network coverage to our important multinational clients, and this expansion allows us to do just that. We are eliminating the barriers of connectivity that are a source of concern to our valued clients and allowing businesses to future-proof as we face the new business normal,” says Guy Clarke, MD of Vodacom Business International.

“Our clients know that they can rely on us for exceptional service delivery standards, no matter where in the world they might be operating. We continue to leverage our strategic partner networks across the globe in a cost effective, seamless and secure manner to provide extensive network coverage, more so now that businesses are facing unprecedented disruptions and need a reliable partner to scale with them,” Clarke adds.