ENVIRONMENT: A specialist IT Service Provider seeks the expertise of a proactive Data Engineer who is dogged about exceptional efficiency & eliminating waste and relentless about creating value for the customer. Your core role will be to plan, direct & coordinate technical integration between various in-house & 3rd party software subsystems, ensuring smooth operations with a 100% uptime. You will require a relevant Master’s/B Degree, 3+ year’s Data Management, 2+ developing & delivering integration and data projects using Middleware specifically Dell Boomi & API methods, Cloud/SaaS/PaaS solutions, SQL Server/PostgreSQL, Data Modelling. Experience in the Manufacturing/Automotive industry would be a huge plus. DUTIES: Develop and maintain system integrations and components, including but not limited to; application-to-application integrations, services, internal and external APIs, file transfer and real time sync.

Bridge the gaps between software development and data management to streamline business intelligence and maximise the value of data.

Lead in systems analysis and design for complex adaptive systems and leverage experience with enterprise architecture frameworks to design effective solutions that span multiple systems and platforms.

Supervise various activities for all integration of software applications for systems and ensure adherence to a technical architecture.

Work closely with development teams to architect, design, build, and implement application integrations.

Advise team on performance, scalability, reliability, monitoring and other operational concerns of integration solutions.

Leverage automation and Microsoft BI stack to derive and display actionable outcomes from business processes.

Write technical integration requirements as needed.

Evaluate existing integration solutions and provide input for performance evaluations.

Clearly understand client short and long-term goals and recommend solutions.

Help trouble shoot critical production issues.

Industrialise solutions with DevOps. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A relevant Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree. Experience/Skills – 3+ Years of related experience in Data Management.

2+ Years’ experience developing and delivering integration and data projects using database, Middleware specifically Dell Boomi and API methods.

Working within a service-based architecture making use of an enterprise services bus.

Proven use cases of successful implementations at previous clients.

Microservices Architecture.

Experience using coding languages to expand base integration software.

Integrating with Cloud/SaaS/PaaS solutions and integration with legacy applications.

Relational database management systems like Microsoft SQL Server/PostgreSQL, including Data Modelling and creating relational databases using SQL.

Solid understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle including continuous integration & delivery using DevOps tools.

Experience working in Agile teams. Advantageous – Experience within the Manufacturing and/or Automotive industry.

Experience using cloud technologies like Amazon Web Services (AWS). ATTRIBUTES: Good communication skills.

Ability to work with an international team with international customers in different time zones.

Detailed, accurate, responsive, and inquisitive personality.

Demonstrable ability to learn new concepts quickly.

Be able to self-motivate and govern. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.