Database Administrator (MySql)

The SQL SERVER instances will be hosted in our datacenter as well as in AWS / Microsoft cloud platforms.Qualifications:Essential:

Grade 12

Tertiary qualification – IT related

Advantageous:

Relevant courses in database management

AWS Associate architect

Azure Fundamentals

Experiences:

5+ years Experience managing SQL SERVER databases, including databases larger than 1TB

3+ years Experience in SQL SERVER versions 2008-2016

Highly advantageous:

3+ years Any experience in using one or more of the Relational Database Management Systems such as MySQL, DB2 and PostgreSQL

1+ year Any experience in NoSQL database management system – MONGODB or Cassandra.

Knowledge & Skills:

5+ years general understanding of database management concepts

5+ years Strong proficiency in SQL SERVER database management, including Reporting Services

Highly advantageous:

2+ years Solid proficiency in Linux operating system

5+ years Good understanding of InnoDB and MyISAM storage engines.

1+ year Familiarity with NoSQL DBMS such as MongoDB

