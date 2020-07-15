Database Administrator (MySql)

The SQL SERVER instances will be hosted in our datacenter as well as in AWS / Microsoft cloud platforms.Qualifications:Essential:
- Grade 12
- Tertiary qualification – IT related
Advantageous:
- Relevant courses in database management
- AWS Associate architect
- Azure Fundamentals
Experiences:
- 5+ years Experience managing SQL SERVER databases, including databases larger than 1TB
- 3+ years Experience in SQL SERVER versions 2008-2016
Highly advantageous:
- 3+ years Any experience in using one or more of the Relational Database Management Systems such as MySQL, DB2 and PostgreSQL
- 1+ year Any experience in NoSQL database management system – MONGODB or Cassandra.
Knowledge & Skills:
- 5+ years general understanding of database management concepts
- 5+ years Strong proficiency in SQL SERVER database management, including Reporting Services
Highly advantageous:
- 2+ years Solid proficiency in Linux operating system
- 5+ years Good understanding of InnoDB and MyISAM storage engines.
- 1+ year Familiarity with NoSQL DBMS such as MongoDB