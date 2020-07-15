Database Administrator (MySql)

Jul 15, 2020

The SQL SERVER instances will be hosted in our datacenter as well as in AWS / Microsoft cloud platforms.Qualifications:Essential:

  • Grade 12
  • Tertiary qualification – IT related

Advantageous:

  • Relevant courses in database management
  • AWS Associate architect
  • Azure Fundamentals

Experiences:

  • 5+ years Experience managing SQL SERVER databases, including databases larger than 1TB
  • 3+ years Experience in SQL SERVER versions 2008-2016

Highly advantageous:

  • 3+ years Any experience in using one or more of the Relational Database Management Systems such as MySQL, DB2 and PostgreSQL
  • 1+ year Any experience in NoSQL database management system – MONGODB or Cassandra.

Knowledge & Skills:

  • 5+ years general understanding of database management concepts
  • 5+ years Strong proficiency in SQL SERVER database management, including Reporting Services

Highly advantageous:

  • 2+ years Solid proficiency in Linux operating system
  • 5+ years Good understanding of InnoDB and MyISAM storage engines.
  • 1+ year Familiarity with NoSQL DBMS such as MongoDB

Learn more/Apply for this position