Senior DevOps Engineer

About the companyOur client goes out of their way to open their clients’ worlds by offering a wide choice of open source vendor-neutral solutions that provide a superior and technologically advanced model for collaboration and working.They pride themselves on their ability to fuse being fun and professional. In addition, there is no charge for awesomeness, so you can always rest assured of amazing service, followed up by incredible quality & on-time delivery.They are focus mostly on Linux infrastructure and Cloud native application modernisation. Hardly any MS Windows.Skills requiredCandidates should be extraordinarily strong in:• Linux• Docker• Kubernetes• Public Cloud and CI/CDToolsets would include :• Ansible• Jenkins• Maven• OpenShift• Docker• Terraform• CloudFormation• Prometheus• Elasticstack• Graphana• Datadog• Rancher to name a few.Soft skills• Self-starters and have strong leadership skills.• Also have excellent communication skills and be able work with minimal oversight.

