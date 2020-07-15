Senior .NET Developer – 100% remote

Senior .NET Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
Our client, who specialises in Solar Energy platforms, is looking for an Expert .NET Developer to join their team – working 100% remote.
They are always busy creating game changing applications and systems while using cutting edge technology.
Responsibilities:
- Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
- Communicating at a management level
- Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
- create and maintain databases
- Experience with Cloud Hosting platforms (Azure)
- Good knowledge of SOLID Principals
You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- C#
- .NET CORE
- SQL
- ASP.NET
- Azure
Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:
- Exciting projects
- Rapid career progression
- 100% remote
- Salary up to 90k
Interested? Contact via email or phone