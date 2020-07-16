Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh is new IBM GM

IBM has announced the appointment of Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh as GM for IBM North, East and West Africa.

She succeeds Tejas Mehta, who will be moving back to US taking up a new role at IBM.

Kyerematen-Jimoh will be responsible for IBM’s business in North, East and West Africa. She brings to this role more than 20 years of extensive local and global experience working in the financial services and information technology industries in Africa and Europe. She just returned to the region after completing a global assignment at IBM’s headquarters in the US.

Prior to that, she held diversified leadership roles including being the GM for IBM Ghana making her the first female country GM for IBM in Africa. She helped expand IBM’s footprint and led client conversations around our key strategic imperatives in Ghana.

Kyerematen-Jimoh holds a BA in Marketing and French from London Metropolitan University and is an alumna of Harvard Business School.