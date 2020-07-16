II Support Administrator

Main purpose of the job:

Provide administrative support within the IT Supporing Services Department which includes updating of documents on Sharepoint, coordination of work activities and processes and general administrative support to team leaders and management.

Criteria for selection:

– Applicants must be South African citizens;

– Have completed a National Diploma or higher qualification in Business Management, Information Technology or Office Administration or equivalent and be able to demonstrate good academic record and achievements;

– A keen interest in Information Technology

– Application forms must be completed in full and copies of academic records must be included;

– Not have previously participated in an internship or graduate programme;

– Have no work experience in the field of study;

– A recent graduate (2016 -2020);

– Considered a youth (18-27 years);

– Verified qualification certificate and no criminal record;

– Computer literacy (MS Office – basic Word, PowerPoint, Excel);

– Effective communication in English (written and verbal);

– Prepared to undergo psychometric assessments.

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes required:

– Project management knowledge (advantage)

– Planning and organising skills

– Administrative skills

– Able to meet deadlines and deliver on expectations

– Following instructions and procedures

– Communication and presentation skills (desired)

– Understanding of Microsoft Office tools and their use

Key areas of responsibility:

– Updating documents as required according to agreed T-Systems’ standards and templates

– Assist with ongoing projects and project administration required

– Maintain project documentation

– Provide coordination of communication functions and other team tasks as required.

– Provide supporting fuctions to the teams as required

– Cordinate, schedule meetings as needed and complete notes and meeting minutes

– Maintaining SharePoint libraries which includes:

– Document administration

– Update documents in the T-Systems defined templates

– Aid in the uploading of the documents onto SharePoint

– Checking of the documents due for review

– Follow up with stakeholders to gain signatures

Consideration will be given to ALL race groups from financially disadvantaged backgrounds (proof may be required).

Travel might be required in some of the advertised positions.

Immediate family members of current T-Systems employees are not eligible to apply.

Learn more/Apply for this position