Java Developer Cape Town

A cutting edge software development house is on the hunt for a passionate Java Developer to be part of a team that sets the benchmark in its industryJob & Company Description:It’s a fast-paced environment that demands energy, creativity, drive and enthusiasm. They offer rewards that are fulfilling and stimulating with career growth and development opportunities. Education:

IT related degree (BSc / BTech or similar)

3 years Java systems experience

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Spring framework knowledge

XML / XSD / JSON experience

Maven

ORM/Hibernate/JPA experience

Exposure to Agile principles and methodologies

