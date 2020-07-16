SAP names Claudio Muruzabal regional president: EMEA South

SAP has appointed Claudio Muruzabal as the new president for SAP’s EMEA south region that comprises Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Muruzabal replaces Steve Tzikakis who is leaving SAP to pursue a leadership opportunity outside of the company.

With presence in 75 countries, 24 offices and ~5000 employees across EMEA South, SAP has doubled its business in the region over the last five years.

Muruzabal who joined SAP in 2015 as president of SAP Latin America and Caribbean has over 25 years of technology industry leadership. A visionary of the role of technology-driven innovation in business, Muruzabal has enjoyed great success in SAP’s Latin America region.

Prior to joining SAP, he was CEO of Neoris, a successful global management and IT consulting business.

A strong advocate of education, entrepreneurship and the promotion of diversity, Muruzabal has been recognized as one of the HITEC Top 50 Most Influential and Notable Hispanic Professionals in the IT Industry in Latin America and Spain and in 2019, he received a Bravo Award from the Council of the Americas organization, as Technology Leader of the Year.

“Claudio Muruzabal’s leadership is grounded in building robust relationships to deliver strong business outcomes and exceptional experiences for our customers. I’m confident our customers in EMEA South will enjoy tremendous value from Claudio’s expertise,” says Adaire Fox-Martin, member of the SAP executive board: customer success.

“Steve Tzikakis has delivered tremendous outcomes for our customers over his 12- year tenure at SAP and his contributions to our customers and to SAP will endure for years to come.”

“With over 23 000 customers and more than 19,000 partners across the EMEA South region, I am both honored and excited to take on this new role.” comments Muruzabal. “EMEA South represents a tremendously dynamic market for SAP and the opportunity to grow in the region is significant. I look forward to helping customers capitalize on their SAP investment and reach their full potential.”