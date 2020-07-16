Tech Lead – Data Engineer Snr

This senior role will require you to:
Design, develop, document and communicate best-practice technical solutions & analytical models
Continuously build knowledge of data, using all the features of technology
Transform data across wide sources SME on all technical aspects of BI Solution Development.
Validate quality of all BI development / modelling activity incl. code reviews, issue resolution Assemble large, complex data sets to meet functional / non-functional business requirements Build infrastructure for optimal Extraction, Transformation, and Loading (ETL) from a wide variety of data sources using various ‘big data’ technologies
Resolve critical data modelling issues impacting the functionality of BI products in production.
Streamline advanced analytics in highly complex environment
Automate manual processes, optimising data delivery, re-designing models for greater scalability
This is a high need for information security and this is a highly agile technical & business environment
YOU HAVE:
A Computer Science Degree
4+ years’ experience as a data engineer / modeller
Strong data modelling / engineering background
Skills to interpret business requirements and technical solutions to develop components of or complete data models.
Solid SQL, application and information architecture and ETL OO scripting languages: Python, Java, C++, Scala
Kimball and Data Vault
Development experience in BI
Agile
Excellent SQL skills
Ability to code in Java, Python, R plus other languages
API integration (Expert)