Vox adds Kyocera multifunction printers for home workers

Vox is further enabling remote workers with connectivity, hardware, software and managed services, with the latest offering being Kyocera multifunction printers that are aimed at bringing reliable, corporate-level printing, copying, scanning and faxing capability at a price point that is affordable for the home user.

According to Craig Freer, executive head of cloud and managed services at Vox, the company partnered with Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa as they have a strong portfolio of printers and multifunction printers (MFPs) for all markets ranging from the small office/home office, to large corporates.

“Many of our work from home clients have come to learn, after a few months of working from home, that they spend disproportionate amounts on printer ink per month for their inkjet devices, only because they bought the cheapest printer they could find not fully considering the cost of replacement ink cartridges. In some instances two new ink cartridges cost more than the original printer did.”

While a lower upfront cost makes entry level devices an attractive option for printing a few pages now and then, it is clear that they are not sustainable for an efficient home office environment,” says Freer.

“Our new printer rental offering provides customers with a choice of three Kyocera models that meet their home-based printing, copying and scanning needs. These black and white or colour multifunctional laser printers (MFPs) are available as a once off purchase, or a rental model. As part of the rental offering, Vox will also provide free frontline support service, a three-year warranty and remote troubleshooting support – enabled by Kyocera’s onboard software – to ensure longevity of the devices.”

Freer adds that an enhanced warranty is also available, where technicians are sent out to the customer to solve any issues that cannot be resolved remotely, as well as optional Managed IT support which customers can request for general IT assistance at the click of the button – available for a monthly fixed fee or on a pay per transaction basis.

According to Nancy Meyer, business development director at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa, the company has a strong history of excellence in South Africa having attained first place in southern Africa market share for A4 Copier/MFPs in the office print segment for the last two years.

Kyocera has predominantly played in the business-to-business (B2B) space until now, and this partnership extends the brand’s offering to the business-to-consumer (B2C) market, affording us the ability to service all sectors of the market.

THe multifunctional laser printers are available for purchase or on a rental option for between one and three years.