DNS abuse a real threat to SA’s Internet users

Domain Name System (DNS) abuse is emerging as an existential threat to the continued stability of South Africa’s domain name ecosystem.

Domain name hijacking, cybersquatting, spam, phishing, botnets and malware are all forms of DNS abuse perpetrated primarily by global fraud syndicates.

The targets of DNS abuse are commonly individual Internet users who are tricked into parting with usernames, passwords and sensitive financial information; organisations whose domain names are held to ransom, registrars who might be tricked into transferring domain ownership under false pretences and even government departments whose online presence may be hacked.

South Africa’s presence on the worldwide web daily experiences thousands of attempts at DNS abuse. This is according to the ZA Central Registry NPC (ZACR) which is responsible for the administrative and technical well-being of SA’s .ZA presence on the worldwide web.

As early as last year, local news media were reporting that South Africa was experiencing well over 10 000 cyberattacks a day, according to global cyber security company Kaspersky Lab.

Growing cyberattacks in the form of DNS abuse are putting millions of South Africans at risk while they are depending on their Internet and email connections at a critical time in our history.

Fortunately, South Africa has a remarkably robust and resilient local web with many protective systems in place. Thanks to three decades of consistent investment in our world-class .ZA top-level domain (TLD), and in South African’s three Internet Exchanges (INXs), local Internet users have never experienced a loss of connectivity to the wider world.

New threats are, however, emerging to threaten the stability of the South African Internet, and top of the list are attempts at DNS abuse.

ZACR and its Registrar and Reseller (RaR) partners have implemented effective tools aimed at thwarting cybercriminals and these include DNS authentication protocols such as two-factor authentication within the Registry Lock.

In addition, there is much that the individual South African Internet user can do to take back control from local and international cybercriminals.

In this regard, ZACR provides the following useful tips:

* Start securing your Internet banking, Wi-Fi connection and more using longer passphrases like YOuWON8GE@M3! instead of shorter passwords like OPEN123.

* Regularly change your passphrases and avoid repeating them.

* Do your research and become familiar with the different types of DNS abuse that commonly include malware, botnets, phishing, pharming and spam.

* Join the community of abuse-aware Internet users and use Twitter to follow what @ICANN, @ZA_CR & others are doing to address #DNSAbuse and evangelise.