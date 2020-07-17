Solution Architect – FinTech (Financial Technology)

Job Advert Summary

As a recognized authority in Financial Services such as account payments, money transfers, airtime, mobile payments, card payments, etc. to retail customers, the FinTech Solution Architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for Financial Services and creates high-quality data, application, and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of high transaction volume systems (FinTech, digital and alternative payment technologies, etc.), technical knowledge of Cloud architectures and security is essential.

