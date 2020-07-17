System Administrator

Security Administrator with strong Microsoft Server Admin skills will be responsible for day-to-day operations and maintenance of the IT security and Microsoft infrastructure of The Company, including resolution of incidents and requests.
Duties & Responsibilities
– Resolution of problems within service level agreements, including negotiation with users, specialists, other staff and suppliers as appropriate
– Documentation of Security and Microsoft platform and supporting processes
– Adhere to technology best practices and standards across all the managed platforms
– Installation, Maintenance and Upgrading of Equipment
– Ensures that account is taken of the needs for safety, quality and security, using such techniques, tools, methods and standards as necessary
– Interfacing with the Dimension Data security and infrastructure teams.
Required Skills
– Excellent problem solving and planning skills
– Analytical abilities focusing on technical troubleshooting.
– The ability to identify problems and evaluate for criticality and take appropriate action
– The ability to follow standards and procedures and use security monitoring tools in systems monitoring and management
– Self-motivated and committed to offering a professional service of the highest standard
– Flexible, self-organised and display high level of initiative and operate effectively under pressure
– Ability to effectively communicate (verbal & written)
– Delivery within specified Service Level Agreements
– Definition of best practice standards
Qualifications and experience required
– Minimum of three years experience gained in the Information Technology industry preferably in a technical support and troubleshooting environment
– Security +/CCSA/CCSE/MCSE preferential
– Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator preferential
– Previous security administration experience advantageous
– Good working knowledge and support of technologies such as Firewalls, Intrusion Prevention, Anti-virus and Vulnerability management.
– ITIL v2/3 foundation advantageous
– Be prepared to work overtime from time to time, as required
TAKE NOTE THIS IS A 6 MONTH CONTRACT