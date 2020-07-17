System Administrator

Security Administrator with strong Microsoft Server Admin skills will be responsible for day-to-day operations and maintenance of the IT security and Microsoft infrastructure of The Company, including resolution of incidents and requests.

Duties & Responsibilities

– Resolution of problems within service level agreements, including negotiation with users, specialists, other staff and suppliers as appropriate

– Documentation of Security and Microsoft platform and supporting processes

– Adhere to technology best practices and standards across all the managed platforms

– Installation, Maintenance and Upgrading of Equipment

– Ensures that account is taken of the needs for safety, quality and security, using such techniques, tools, methods and standards as necessary

– Interfacing with the Dimension Data security and infrastructure teams.

Required Skills

– Excellent problem solving and planning skills

– Analytical abilities focusing on technical troubleshooting.

– The ability to identify problems and evaluate for criticality and take appropriate action

– The ability to follow standards and procedures and use security monitoring tools in systems monitoring and management

– Self-motivated and committed to offering a professional service of the highest standard

– Flexible, self-organised and display high level of initiative and operate effectively under pressure

– Ability to effectively communicate (verbal & written)

– Delivery within specified Service Level Agreements

– Definition of best practice standards

Qualifications and experience required

– Minimum of three years experience gained in the Information Technology industry preferably in a technical support and troubleshooting environment

– Security +/CCSA/CCSE/MCSE preferential

– Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator preferential

– Previous security administration experience advantageous

– Good working knowledge and support of technologies such as Firewalls, Intrusion Prevention, Anti-virus and Vulnerability management.

– ITIL v2/3 foundation advantageous

– Be prepared to work overtime from time to time, as required

TAKE NOTE THIS IS A 6 MONTH CONTRACT

