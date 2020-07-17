Westcon-Comstor launches virtual digital industry event

Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa has announced Imagine Africa, a virtual summit for technology-focused end-users, IT resellers and integrators taking place on 6 August.

Expected to be the largest distributor-led event of its kind in Africa, attendees can enjoy global keynote speakers, breakaway sessions and a host of interactive digital experiences.

“Our world is forever changed. But our industry can’t stop and more than ever we are being called on as providers of ICT solutions, to help map what the future of business will look like post the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Rakesh Parbhoo CEO Westcon-Comstor Sub-Sharan Africa.

“Westcon-Comstor continues to develop and drive a digital-first strategy, something we have extended into every aspect of our customer experiences, including our events.

“Join us for our first Sub-Saharan Africa virtual summit, no limitations with geographical boundaries allow us to present an interactive, engaging virtual space where our vendors and industry experts from across the globe will present an exciting and comprehensive agenda. Gain insights from leading experts in product, industry, business and market trends, and benefit from a selection of breakout sessions on offer,” Parbhoo adds.

Imagine Africa will also provide insights into the latest technologies and needle mover trends from vendor partners Check Point, Cisco, Microsoft, NetApp, Ruckus, Trend Micro and Zebra.

Attendees will be able to enjoy interactive virtual networking spaces where they can book a coffee chat session, participate in live polls, online competitions and access content on-demand. Special guest keynote presenter, Larry Soffer, well-known mentalist and magician will join to entertain attendees with a magical virtual show.

We empower digital experiences, register now for the Westcon-Comstor SSA Virtual Summit: https://bit.ly/2CzBWRq