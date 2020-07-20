Calling all women in the IT channel …

Women’s Day (9 August) is about women making a difference. Every year, women across South Africa gather for various events in celebration of the day, and to give generously to causes close to their hearts.

In the IT channel, the A-Plus Women’s Day luncheon has been an institution for 18 years and has raised hundreds of thousands of rands, as well as much-needed goods, for those less fortunate.

However, with the Covid-19 pandemic raging, the Women’s Day luncheon won’t be going ahead this August. “But the need of the causes we support is actually greater than ever,” says organiser Sue Castelyn.

A-Plus and Channelwise have teamed up to help bridge the gap with an online outreach. They are asking women in the IT channel to dig deep and give at least part of what they would have spent on raffles and other fund-raising opportunities at the Women’s Day luncheon to this year’s designated beneficiary, the Sandton SPCA.

“We had always planned to make the SPCA our beneficiary this year, and we don’t want to let them down now,” says Castelyn. “The need at many animal shelters is dire. During the Covid-19 crisis, South Africans have poured out their hearts to so many charities and causes, but the animals have found themselves last in line for assistance – and they are being abandoned in greater numbers than ever as the economic crisis deepens.”

Mark Davison, editor of Channelwise, agrees: “South Africans have shown themselves during these tough times to be generous and giving people. We’re honoured to be part of an initiative to help channel some of that generosity to our four-legged friends.”

The A-Plus/Channelwise Women’s Day Challenge runs from today (20 July) to 14 August 2020, when it will culminate in a webinar with the handover to Sandton SPCA, and an address from popular mountaineer Stephanie Brown.

It’s not all about giving, though. The A-Plus/Channelwise Women’s Day initiative is about having fun too. There are spot prizes up for grabs, and also competitions for the cutest pet.

“As women in the channel we can’t get together in person this August, but we can certainly be together in spirit, and keep the online communication flowing,” Castelyn says. “We hope to hold the actual event in December, if it’s safe to do so, but there’s no reason we can’t have fun and make a difference now.”

Channelwise and IT-Online will be running regular updates on the initiative. We’ll also post pics of your pets; and announce spot prize winners.

The Back-a-Buddy page can be accessed here.

For more information on the initiative and on the online event, click here.