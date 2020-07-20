Coding Olympiad adapts to an unusual year

The first round of the South African Programming Olympiad will run from 27-31 July. Given the Covid-19 regulations at schools across the country, it will be for one hour and online only.

During lockdown many teens have been ‘messing about with code’, for example coding to make robots move, or to tweak games. Coding contests at schools can help to build the twin skills of problem-solving and programming.

Any programming language may be used for this round – the most popular are Scratch, Python, Java, and Delphi/Pascal. A website provides past papers with solutions in different languages, as well as links to YouTube videos on practising with the online saco-evaluator.

This is a tough time for teachers. Teachers can refer learners to resources for the Programming Olympiad on the website www.olympiad.org.za.

The 2020 Olympiad is online only where answers are evaluated automatically, and no marking is required by the teacher. Learners will upload their programs before they log off at the end of the hour.

Former school principal and Computer Olympiad board member Pieter Waker advises: “Simplify… this is not a normal year. Give the teachers as little work as possible. Offer the Olympiads online only.”

The effects of Covid-19 may limit the number of learners that schools can enter. Yet the South African Computer Olympiad believes there is good reason to run the Olympiad in 2020.

“It contributes to futureproofing South Africa. Building the data skills of today’s teens can help South Africa develop beyond the pandemic,” says manager Michael Cameron. “Today entrepreneurs are looking for young programmers. They see the benefit of having tech-savvy teens in business. It is best to start young – some primary schools enter Grade 7 learners.”

The Programming Olympiad has developed top programming skills for 35 years. The six medal winners from the final round are invited to training. This is to develop and select a team of four to take part in the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) in the following year.

South Africa is one of the 88 countries taking part in the first-ever online IOI this year in mid-September. Team members are from Eden College, Durban (Aaron Naidu), St John’s College, Johannesburg (Andi Qu) and, from Cape Town, Fairbairn College (M Taariq Mowzer) and Curro Durbanville (Adri Wessels).

Schools may enter even during the actual week of the contest. Register at: http://olympiad.org.za/programming-olympiad/register/