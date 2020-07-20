Covid-19 still tops the phishing charts

Phishing email attacks related to Covid-19 remained frequent in Q2 2020, according to KnowBe4’s Q2 top-clicked phishing report.

Over the entire second quarter, simulated phishing tests with a message related to the coronavirus were the most popular, with a total of 56%.

Social media messages are another area of concern when it comes to phishing. Within the same report, KnowBe4’s top-clicked social media email subjects reveal password resets, tagging of photos and new messages.

“It’s no surprise that phishers and scammers are using the avalanche of new information and events involving the global coronavirus pandemic as a way to successfully phish more victims,” says Stu Sjouwerman, CEO ofKnowBe4. “These phishing scams are becoming more aggressive and more targeted as this pandemic continues. Everyone should remain very skeptical of any email related to Covid-19 coming into their inbox.”

In Q2 2020, KnowBe4 examined tens of thousands of email subject lines from simulated phishing tests. The organisation also reviewed ‘in-the-wild’ email subject lines that show actual emails users received and reported to their IT departments as suspicious.

The top 10 general email subjects were:

* Password Check Required Immediately

* Vacation Policy Update

* Branch/Corporate Reopening Schedule

* Covid-19 Awareness

* Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

* List of Rescheduled Meetings Due to Covid-19

* Confidential Information on Covid-19

* Covid-19 – Now airborne, Increased community transmission

* Fedex Tracking

* Your meeting attendees are waiting.

When investigating ‘in-the-wild’ email subject lines, KnowBe4 found the most common throughout Q2 2020 included:

* Microsoft: Abnormal log in activity on Microsoft account

* Chase: Stimulus Funds

* HR: Company Policy Notification: COVID-19 – Test & Trace Guidelines

* Zoom: Restriction Notice Alert

* Jira: [JIRA] A task was assigned to you

* HR: Vacation Policy Update

* Ring: Karen has shared a Ring Video with you

* Workplace: [[company_name]] invited you to use Workplace

* IT: ATTENTION: Security Violation

* Earn money working from home.