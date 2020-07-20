Fujitsu is verified Intel Select Solution for Nutanix-based HCI

Fujitsu has become the first vendor to offer Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure software (HCI) with certified application performance for analytics and general purpose workloads on Intel-based servers.

The verified Intel Select Solutions for Nutanix HCI on Fujitsu PrimeFlex for Nutanix Enterprise Cloud solution provides a new level of performance for data-driven enterprises, helping eliminate the major disruption of system downtime.

Rigorous Intel certification benchmarks have verified the outstanding performance of the new Fujitsu PrimeFlex appliance. The Intel Select Solutions program seal of approval is awarded only to solutions proven to meet premium standards for workload-optimised data center infrastructures and verified for performance on Intel architecture.

Joint development of the solution in partnership between Fujitsu and Nutanix provides further reassurance of resilience, as does the native optimisation for Microsoft SQL analytics, data analytics, workspace and general HCI workloads.

As a turnkey, multi-hypervisor appliance, PrimeFlex for Nutanix Enterprise Cloud includes all the data center components and management software required to simplify the deployment and operation of hyper-agile, multi-cloud environments.

Built on powerful, energy-efficient Fujitsu Primergy x86 servers with 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, it leverages the software-defined compute, virtualisation and storage technology of Nutanix HCI software. This helps ensure the efficient application orchestration and data protection, space efficiency and security – all from a single box solution.

With simple set up in less than 15 minutes, the appliance offers a choice of ready-made system configurations optimized for different application workloads.