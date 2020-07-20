Senior Business Analyst (Checkout and Payments) (CH575)

Ref no:  CH575Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented and experienced Business Analyst to join their Product team in Cape Town. “We’re a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great!” Reporting to the Product Team Lead Responsibilities:

  • To analyse and understand project scope and core objectives

  • Lead requirements elicitation workshops with stakeholders to define high level business requirements

  • Assist stakeholders to prioritize the requirements

  • Plan and lead workshops with stakeholders and technical resources to elicit detailed, low level functional requirements

  • Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, break down high-level information into their constituent details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true business needs.

  • Collaborate with technical lead and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyse trade-offs between usability and performance needs.

  • Proactively communicate and collaborate with project team to analyse information needs and functional requirements to deliver the following artefacts as needed:

    • Business/functional requirement specification

    • Wireframes

    • Workflow / process flow diagrams

    • Data Model/s

  • Obtain sign-off on the specifications

  • Be proactive in ensuring that the development and QA teams understand the requirements by attending daily team meetings and initiating functional clarification sessions where needed.

  • Setting timelines, driving project schedules and leading cross-functional development teams from design through to release.

  • Be the liaison between the business and the engineering team.

  • Project manage the implementation of selected project initiatives.

  • Review the test plan and test scripts to ensure quality and coverage.

  • Performing user acceptance testing.

 Attributes Required:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

  • Passion for understanding ambiguous, complex problems and driving high quality, innovative, clean solutions

  • Ability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

  • Versatile and with an appetite to learn by doing

  • Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment

 Qualifications & Experience:

  • A bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or Computer Science preferred.

  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in business analysis or a related field.

  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals

 The Environment

:

  • Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of takealot.com being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

  • We have fun, work hard, take ownership, collaborate to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas about how we can improve.

  • We are short on ego and high on output.

  • We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

  • We love what we do and what we are creating.

 We seek to Employ people who:

  • is respectful but forthright

  • is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute

  • is analytical, able to use data to make decisions

  • is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST

  • is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience

  • is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutionsto do something better and faster

  • is business SMART. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input;

  • is curious and challenge the status quo

  • is innovative and enjoys iteration

  • is collaborative

  • will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for the company.

  • thinks like an owner of the business

  • is smart, has integrity and is hard working

 General: Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities will be given preference

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

