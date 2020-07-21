Bolt launches new low-cost category

Ride-hailing platform Bolt has launched a new low-cost category called Bolt Go, which aims to be the cheapest ride-hailing service in South Africa.

The addition of the new low-cost category, with fares approximately 20% less than regular Bolt rides, is expected to lower the barriers to entry into the South African ride-hailing industry by empowering owners and drivers of hatchback cars to access the Bolt platform and earn an income.

“Smaller hatchback cars are less expensive to purchase, have lower maintenance costs, and are more fuel-efficient to operate than Bolt’s regular larger sedan cars,” says Gareth Taylor, country manager for Bolt in South Africa. “These lower operational costs also enable Bolt Go fares to be significantly more affordable.”

The new more service has already been trialled successfully in the Eastern Cape cities of East London and Port Elizabeth and is now being rolled out to all 35 cities and towns across South Africa where Bolt is active.

Bolt has indicated that the service will initially be introduced to secondary provincial cities and towns, and then in the large urban areas of Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban. Time and kilometre-based rates vary between locations but will always be approximately 20% more affordable than Bolt’s standard sedan category.

“Because Bolt Go has been designed for hatchback drivers, the service is not ideal for trips with lots of luggage – for example to the airport ahead of a big holiday – but it’s perfect for people wanting to quickly, safely and affordably get to work, the shops or to family – all dependent on the Covid-19 regulations at any time,” says Taylor.

All trips in the Bolt Go category will include Bolt’s existing Trip Protection – a no-cost insurance product that covers all passengers and drivers across all car categories in the case of an accident or unexpected incident.

The Bolt Go category is open to standard hatchback cars in good condition with low mileage, that pass a 45-point safety inspection and that seat at least four passengers in addition to the driver. Bolt anticipates that popular models will include the likes of Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Datsun Go and Toyota Etios.

Bolt drivers across all categories, including Bolt Go, have to have a Professional Driving Permit and pass a criminal background check before they join the platform, and adhere to strict Covid-19 safety protocols during all trips.