Business Analyst

Business Analyst (UX)

Join a leading organisation in software design who operate internationally, ensuring they deliver quality software products to their clients, making daily business challenges simpler and easier to resolve.

This highly driven, process orientated team has a new vacancy for a Business Analyst to take ownership of the collection, definition and articulation of market requirements, developing product specifications, wireframes and user flows.

If you have an analytical, creative mind and have experience supporting ideas with facts and research, this could be the perfect role for you!

Daily responsibilities

– Help drive strong scope management disciplines

– Gather, organise information

– Define process

– Develop reusable documentations and test processes

– Support the team by following best practices (UX)

Key skills required

– 5 years’ demonstrated experience with UX centric project serving as BA or similar role

– B2B experience

– Experience working with clients and 3rd party vendors (system integration)

Personal attributes

– Analytical

– Strong documentation skills and ability to interpret business needs

– Organised and efficient in your approach

– Self-starter

– Excellent communication skills

