Senior Backend .Net C# Developer

Senior Developer (C# Full stack with a strong focus on Backend Development)
Permanent
Total CTC with benefits
An established software/tech company has a new position available for a Senior Developer to join one of their teams.
This role will form part of a distributed team and will have a backend focus with some front end work.
This role requires a strong individual with mentorship ability to provide guidance to their them. An individual not only technically astute but mature in nature with good people skills to ensure that healthy relationships & team work across the distributed teams are fostered.
This position will have a few indirect reports, so willingness & ability lead is essential
Duties:
Provide Technical leadership to analyse, design & produce real quality software in line with all organisational initiatives
acquire & maintain in-depth knowledge of your product & understand its internal & external dependencies
analyse requirements and create an appropriate software design, in conjunction with other developers according to best practice
Collaborate with senior colleagues in creating & maintaining the teams SDLC
Comprehensively create & maintain documentation of the software & system design & implementation
Create task estimates & review them with the team
Develop & release software as per team standards within agreed time
Provide technical leadership in understanding the project complexity, scope and risk for your product
Requirements:
Min 8 years in Development
Strong .Net skills
Strong backend skills with the ability to do FE work when required
Knowledge of Web & RESTful API’s
Knowledge of DevOps & automated testing
Advantage:
Microservices
Kafka / RabbitMQ
Some Java ability, the role is C# focused but there is some Java as well
Azure (they are moving to Azure so any experience in this would be a huge plus)
TDD