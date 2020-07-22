Commvault accelerates Kubernetes application development

Commvault has announced new enhancements in the Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform for Kubernetes running in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Kubernetes has fast become the standard container infrastructure platform for application modernisation. Businesses need to ensure the storage infrastructure supporting containerised workloads have an integrated solution for Kubernetes deployments.

This infrastructure must integrate across all types of Kubernetes deployments (cloud-managed or self-managed) and deliver seamless migration, data protection, availability, and disaster recovery for the entirety of these containerised environments. Seamless migration features are key for a DevOps audience, whether their Kubernetes deployments are managed outside the organisation or in-house.

“Companies are increasingly using Kubernetes for application modernisation,” says Phil Goodwin, research director at IDC. “With the new container features for Hedvig, focused on Kubernetes support, Commvault is enabling customers to speed DevOps and apply Commvault’s data management capabilities, such as migration and disaster recovery, to containerised environments. These updates to Hedvig make it an intelligent and comprehensive solution for Kubernetes.”

Commvault’s new native API Kubernetes enhancements in the Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform provides customers the flexibility to develop and run new modern applications with encryption and third-party KMIP support for data security in any Kubernetes environment. It also offers the ability to seamlessly protect, migrate, and use the data stored in Hedvig to speed the DevOps process and remove any cloud-managed or self-managed Kubernetes service barriers.

Coupled with the industry’s broadest integration for on-premises infrastructure, cloud storage, and container orchestrators, Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform provides a comprehensive solution capable of managing data regardless of where it lives across containers, cloud native applications, and traditional workloads.

Key features include:

* Integrated Container Snapshots provide point in time protection for stateful container workloads.

* Container Migration delivers an efficient and intelligent data movement of unique changes across Hedvig storage clusters, on-prem to cloud, to support the DevOps process for new modern application development and enable HA/DR for Containerised workloads.

* Integrated Policy Automation enables granular control over the frequency of snapshot and migration operations and the targeted environment to which the data is intelligently sent.

“Kubernetes needs integrated software-defined solutions, especially as silos and fragmentation put data at risk,” says Avinash Lakshman, chief storage strategist for Commvault. “Cloud native applications are critical to the enterprise, and Hedvig for Containers hits that sweet spot of software-defined storage coupled with protection for containerised applications.

“We’re setting our enterprise customers up for success in both IT and DevOps roles. Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform allows users to manage and protect data where it lives, breaking down silos and reducing the complexity of data protection and management.”