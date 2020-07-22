Commvault launches HyperScale X

Yesterday at Commvault FutureReady 2020, Commvault announced the launch of Commvault HyperScale X.

HyperScale X is the latest generation of Commvault’s fully integrated scale-out data management solution, and is the first product in the portfolio to integrate technology from the recent Hedvig acquisition.

Commvault Hyperscale X is an intuitive and easy to deploy scale-out appliance that is fully integrated with Commvault’s intelligent data management platform.

Integrated with the power of Commvault Hedvig, Hyperscale X provides unmatched scalability, security, and resiliency to accelerate an organisation’s digital transformation journey as they move to hybrid cloud, container, and virtualised environments. Its flexible architecture allows customers to get up and running quickly and grow as their needs demand.

Improvements include enhanced resiliency by maintaining availability in the event of concurrent hardware failures, providing improved SLAs and minimised operational impact. HyperScale X also delivers high performance backup and recovery via the Hedvig file system’s scale-out capabilities that improves performance as the system scales.

Commvault HyperScale X delivers:

* Simple, flexible data protection for all workloads including containers, virtual, and databases;

* Optimised scalability to easily grow as needed, on-prem and to the cloud; and

* Trusted security, including built-in ransomware protection and AI/ML anomaly detection.

“Integrating Hedvig’s scalable and resilient scale-out file system with the latest generation of Commvault HyperScale X is critical to customer success with our solutions,” says Ranga Rajagopalan, vice-president: product management for Commvault. “Hedvig offers modern data infrastructure for the modern data centre–and when combined with Hyperscale X, boosts resiliency, backup and recovery performance, and agility when customers need it most.”