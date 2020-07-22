Datacentrix bolsters security portfolio with Tenable

Datacentrix has joined the Tenable Assure Partner Program, adding cyber exposure solutions from Tenable to its security portfolio.

“Datacentrix is pleased to announce that it has reached Gold status level with Tenable,” says Wayne Olsen, security business unit manager at Datacentrix. “The range of cyber exposure solutions enhances the value of our end-to-end cybersecurity services, including intuitive threat hunting solutions, advanced managed security services and assessments, and a state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre (SOC), and helps safeguard both IT and operational technology (OT) environments.

“Our appointment as a Tenable Gold partner proves the ability of our cybersecurity team to deliver.”

As part of the Tenable Assure Partner Program, Datacentrix can offer its customers the Tenable Cyber Exposure platform, which includes Tenable.io, for vulnerability management managed in the Cloud, and Tenable.sc (formerly SecurityCenter), for vulnerability management managed on-premises. These two flexible deployment options uniquely provide the breadth of visibility into cyber risk across IT, cloud, IoT and OT environments and the depth of analytics to measure and communicate cyber risk in business terms to make better strategic decisions.

“We are laser focused on helping businesses address their complex cybersecurity challenges and reduce business risk,” explains David Cummins, vice-president of sales EMEA for Tenable. “As a partner, Datacentrix will be able to draw upon the expertise of our team to ensure customers get full value from our Cyber Exposure portfolio with data driven results. I look forward to developing a strong relationship with the team at Datacentrix in the coming days, months and beyond.”