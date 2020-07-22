Fujitsu rolls out partner-centric training, simplified certification

Fujitsu has announces a further simplification of its Select channel partner accreditation process, combined with an increasingly partner-centric focus on training.

The updated program removes Expert Status expiry dates and puts a greater focus on the individual needs of partners, ensuring they can build the future-facing skills they need to be successful and meet customers’ changing demands.

Fujitsu’s Select Partner Program is designed to support channel partners as they transition from IT resellers to fully fledged trusted technology advisors, helping them acquire the new skills needed to support customers’ digital transformations.

Close alignment to partners’ changing needs is recognized by Canalys’ Channel Leadership Matrix, where Fujitsu has been confirmed as a Champion for three consecutive years.

The latest update to the program’s accreditation is designed to ensure that each partner receives exactly the right combination of support and training they need to be successful as they transform their own business models.

The latest Select program removes expiry dates for Select Expert accreditation – meaning that each Select Profile certification remains valid until the curriculum is updated. Any update will trigger an invitation for relevant partners to renew their certification. For partners, the benefits include the elimination of any repeat training and the opportunity to upskill teams based on future focus areas.

Fernanda Catarino, head of channel Europe at Fujitsu, comments: “It’s commonplace for channel partners to have to re-take training courses just to retain current certification – and that’s absurd, because it means making a considerable time investment for no gain.

“As we focus on enabling Fujitsu Select channel partners to grow, we are focusing on delivering customized training plans that focus on the skills that our partners need – and removing the ‘box checking’ requirements of many traditional accreditation programs. This sets Fujitsu’s valued partners up for success – allowing them to build on existing competencies to meet end customer demands to deliver increasingly complex solutions.”

At the heart of the updated approach is a new partner-centric training initiative. This equips hand-picked partners with the skills needed to take a solution-based sales approach and act as digital trusted advisors.

The new training strategy combines classic sales methodology (How to sell) with intensive education on the Fujitsu product portfolio (What to sell) and is delivered via a combination of e-learning, virtual instructor-led training and practical exercises. With a focus on results, the training also includes several months of individual follow up via personal coaching.

The program involves each Select Circle partner member jointly developing an individual, customized training plan together with Fujitsu. This plan is designed to meet a partner’s specific business priorities and concentrates on obtaining accreditation in relevant portfolio areas – for example in hybrid cloud, hyper-converged infrastructure or data protection, and in technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and specific vertical markets.

Training for all Select channel partners is delivered via the Fujitsu Select Academy. This offers both live and on-demand online learning options for a broad cross section of topics. These range from intensive training on Fujitsu products through to courses on sales skills and technical education.

In addition, the TechCommunity platform plans to offer weekly deep dives into technical topics, alongside a series of sales-focused webinars – enabling channel technologists and channel sales professionals to unleash the full potential of digital transformation for their customers.