JSE lists first China-focused ETF

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has listed its first China-focused Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), the Satrix MSCI China ETF.

This ETF will track the MSCI China Index which will provide investors access to the broader Chinese equity market.

The Satrix MSCI China ETF offering exposes investors to an array of Chinese industries, ranging from online commerce, financials, communication services and many others.

Helena Conradie, Satrix CEO, says: “Our global ETF range has been very popular with investors seeking to diversify their portfolios. We track the MSCI World, MSCI Emerging Markets IMI, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 indices. The investor interest in the initial public offering for the Satrix MSCI China ETF has far exceeded our expectations – it is the most successful IPO since the Satrix 40 launched in November 2000.”

The listing of the Satrix MSCI China ETF adds one more thing for the JSE to celebrate this year in the ETF space, as the exchange observes the 20th anniversary of ETFs listing on the JSE, and ETFs recently surpassing the R100-billion market cap which is a great milestone for the sector and investors.

“With global markets experiencing increasing volatility, ETFs provide alternative investment options with varying diversification, hence we are thrilled to add the Satrix MSCI China ETF to our mainboard,” says Valdene Reddy, director of capital markets at the JSE.

“This new ETF really extends the growing presence of ETFs on the JSE, offering investors an increasingly wider ETF selection to choose from. Nearly 20 years ago, Satrix became the first to list an ETF on the JSE and today the ETF market is an integral part of many investors’ portfolios,” she adds.