A new perspective on the modern workplace

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live and work.

According to Cisco-commissioned research, the dramatic shift in the percentage of employees working from home created unexpected challenges, with the priority being to keep businesses moving forward.

The study reveals forward-looking lessons for IT and business leaders who are navigating their return to office strategies.

Findings are covered in the new report, “A New Perspective on the Modern Workplace”, which identifies six specific lessons that will be particularly important related to changes in mindset, attitude, direction, and behaviour.

A massive 74% of respondents said their business will in some ways emerge stronger from the crisis.

While the first half of 2020 was among one of the most tumultuous times in modern history, nearly three-quarters of respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the statement: “Despite the challenges, our business will emerge stronger in some areas from the current crisis”.

This optimism is indicative of the ingenuity and innovation organisations have shown.

Respondents say flexibility is here to stay, and it will benefit organisations as well as employees.

Almost half (49%) of respondents indicated that flexible working hours are here to stay.

And, when it comes to hiring, 50% of survey respondents said increased remote work would lead to a more inclusive and extended talent pool.

Businesses are realizing that work can happen anywhere, productivity isn’t lost, and an expanded talent pool will enable stronger and more capable work teams.

The vast majority of managers said they have increased their emphasis on employee wellbeing and work-life balance.

Nearly nine out of 10 managers (87%) who responded to the survey said that as a result of the pandemic they increased emphasis on employee wellbeing and work-life balance.

Of those managers reporting the increased emphasis, nearly half (47%) said they see this being maintained over the long term.

Study participants said they viewed the pandemic as a catalyst for major change. This newfound focus and priority on health and wellbeing is a silver-lining during what is otherwise a sobering period of time.