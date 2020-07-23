BI/DW Lead Developer

Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for an energetic and innovative BI/DW Lead Developer to join their team. The individual will be focused on further growing our enterprise data warehouse platform and complex data pipelines. We are looking for a highly motivated and results driven individual who has a passion for data solutions that drive business decisions. One that believes in the value of a data driven approach. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Provide leadership for Data Warehousing and Engineering professionals within the Business Intelligence Team.

  • Architect new data solutions using proven industry methods.

  • Work with IT and Business leaders to develop robust data pipelines.

  • Assess and improve existing data warehouse ETL designs. Continuous Improvement (CI).

  • Establish, maintain and enforce Data Warehousing standards and principals in collaboration with Line Managers and Team members.

  • Provide a solutions design capability within the BI Team.

  • Gain an intimate understanding of the business domain.

  • Analyse and assess source data in various formats.

  • Data cleansing, transformation and preparation.

  • Establish Data Quality principles.

  • Automate proactive methods to enforce service delivery during batch and real-time schedules.

  • PL/SQL coding.

  • Batch design and support.

  • Documentation

  • Understanding and creation of complex ETL packages.

  • Participate in design, peer and code reviews.

  • Daily technical, functional and operation support for existing Business Intelligence solutions.

  • Provide project management for the BI component of larger company initiatives and projects.

 QUALIFICATIONS 

  • BSc or B Com in Information Systems or IT/IS diploma (Highly Advantageous) or substantial

experience in Data Warehouse Development.

  • Training in data warehousing and engineering.

 EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

  • Minimum 5 years Enterprise Data Warehouse Architecture, Solutions and Development experience.

  • Solid leadership experience in an agile environment.

  • Managing and mentoring direct reports.

    • Agile experience working in SCRUM

  • Previous experience in retail systems an advantage.

  • Building and maintaining relationships with Business users

  • Documenting technical requirement from business briefs.

  • Proven Report and Query writing ability.

  • Knowledge of Data Warehousing concepts.

 TECHNICALEssential Competencies

  • Enterprise Data Warehousing.

  • Complex ETL.

  • Data Engineering.

  • PL/SQL or T-SQL scripting.

  • Solution Architecture.

  • Leading people and solutions.

 Advantageous Competencies:

  • Cloud platforms

  • Big Data

  BEHAVIOURAL:

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

  • Team Orientation

  • Quick learner

  • Highly self-motivated and driven.

  • Attention to detail

  • Persistent innovator.

  • Ability to work under pressure in a deadline driven environment

Learn more/Apply for this position