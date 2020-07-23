Junior Java Developer

Junior Java Developer

Required Technical Skills:

Good understanding of the Java programming language/syntax

Exposure to or good understanding of HTML/CSS and Javascript

Experience with SQL and RDBMS database concepts and design

Exposure to Object Relational Mapping (e.g. Hibernate, EJB3)

Exposure to Java servlet containers (e.g. Tomcat, GlassFish, Jetty)

Experience with Java IDEs (e.g. Eclipse, IntelliJ, Netbeans)

Practical database experience (e.g. MySQL, Oracle, MS SQL)

Good English writing capabilities and communication skills

Some Recommended Technical Skills:

Exposure/understanding of version control and the software development lifecycle in a team environment

Exposure to Linux (e.g. CentOS, UBuntu, Fedora, RHEL, openSUSE, Debian)

Good understanding of Internet and LAN/WAN technologies

Exposure to accounting and business concepts

You as a Person:

Must be willing and able to learn new technologies

Excellent technical skills and a hunger to learn more

A good understanding of broad business processes and principles

Excellent communication skills & good interpersonal skills

Able to work independently as well as part of a team

Dynamic self-starter: highly motivated / enthusiastic / energetic

Analytical and objective, with attention to detail

Hard working and keen to take on new challenges as part of the team that does so every day

Candidates must have a valid South African driver’s license

About the position: It is detail-oriented. It’s a work-directly-with-the-customer-on-something-that’s-never-been-done-before type job

Working at this company is also about a lot more than just being able to code. We value things like creativity, good communication, attention to detail, confidence, critical problem-solving. Being a quick learner and a good team player are also important.

It is important to us that we help you to grow as a working professional and Software Engineer – to be the best that you can be.

To apply for this opportunity with a very reputable company submit your updated and detailed CV to

theresa#geotch DOT co DOT za

Learn more/Apply for this position