Junior Java Developer
Required Technical Skills:
- Good understanding of the Java programming language/syntax
- Exposure to or good understanding of HTML/CSS and Javascript
- Experience with SQL and RDBMS database concepts and design
- Exposure to Object Relational Mapping (e.g. Hibernate, EJB3)
- Exposure to Java servlet containers (e.g. Tomcat, GlassFish, Jetty)
- Experience with Java IDEs (e.g. Eclipse, IntelliJ, Netbeans)
- Practical database experience (e.g. MySQL, Oracle, MS SQL)
- Good English writing capabilities and communication skills
Some Recommended Technical Skills:
- Exposure/understanding of version control and the software development lifecycle in a team environment
- Exposure to Linux (e.g. CentOS, UBuntu, Fedora, RHEL, openSUSE, Debian)
- Good understanding of Internet and LAN/WAN technologies
- Exposure to accounting and business concepts
You as a Person:
- Must be willing and able to learn new technologies
- Excellent technical skills and a hunger to learn more
- A good understanding of broad business processes and principles
- Excellent communication skills & good interpersonal skills
- Able to work independently as well as part of a team
- Dynamic self-starter: highly motivated / enthusiastic / energetic
- Analytical and objective, with attention to detail
- Hard working and keen to take on new challenges as part of the team that does so every day
- Candidates must have a valid South African driver’s license
About the position: It is detail-oriented. It’s a work-directly-with-the-customer-on-something-that’s-never-been-done-before type job
Working at this company is also about a lot more than just being able to code. We value things like creativity, good communication, attention to detail, confidence, critical problem-solving. Being a quick learner and a good team player are also important.
It is important to us that we help you to grow as a working professional and Software Engineer – to be the best that you can be.
