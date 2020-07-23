Junior Java Developer

Jul 23, 2020

Required Technical Skills:

  • Good understanding of the Java programming language/syntax
  • Exposure to or good understanding of HTML/CSS and Javascript
  • Experience with SQL and RDBMS database concepts and design
  • Exposure to Object Relational Mapping (e.g. Hibernate, EJB3)
  • Exposure to Java servlet containers (e.g. Tomcat, GlassFish, Jetty)
  • Experience with Java IDEs (e.g. Eclipse, IntelliJ, Netbeans)
  • Practical database experience (e.g. MySQL, Oracle, MS SQL)
  • Good English writing capabilities and communication skills

Some Recommended Technical Skills:

  • Exposure/understanding of version control and the software development lifecycle in a team environment
  • Exposure to Linux (e.g. CentOS, UBuntu, Fedora, RHEL, openSUSE, Debian)
  • Good understanding of Internet and LAN/WAN technologies
  • Exposure to accounting and business concepts

You as a Person:

  • Must be willing and able to learn new technologies
  • Excellent technical skills and a hunger to learn more
  • A good understanding of broad business processes and principles
  • Excellent communication skills & good interpersonal skills
  • Able to work independently as well as part of a team
  • Dynamic self-starter: highly motivated / enthusiastic / energetic
  • Analytical and objective, with attention to detail
  • Hard working and keen to take on new challenges as part of the team that does so every day
  • Candidates must have a valid South African driver’s license

 About the position: It is detail-oriented. It’s a work-directly-with-the-customer-on-something-that’s-never-been-done-before type job

Working at this company is also about a lot more than just being able to code. We value things like creativity, good communication, attention to detail, confidence, critical problem-solving. Being a quick learner and a good team player are also important.

It is important to us that we help you to grow as a working professional and Software Engineer – to be the best that you can be.

To apply for this opportunity with a very reputable company submit your updated and detailed CV to

theresa#geotch DOT co DOT za

