Senior Project Manager

Jul 23, 2020

Purpose Statement
Responsible for the successful management and delivery of large and complex, high-priority projects or a combination of projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed to. These projects often require considerable resources and high levels of functional integration, including the co-ordination of different groups of people from varying disciplines (across business and IT), associated with the project.Experience
Minimum:

  • At least 8 -10 years’ proven project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant qualification in Project Management or Project Management Certification (i.e. Prince 2, Agile, DSDM, Atern)

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • PMI Accredited Project Management Certification

Knowledge
Minimum:
General knowledge of :

  • Knowledge of project management systems and procedures (i.e. MS Project; PowerPoint; EPM)
  • Knowledge of project management related terminology & guidelines (i.e. Prince 2; Agile DSDM)
  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • Project management methodologies

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

  • Project Management systems and procedures (e.g. EPM, JIRA)
  • Project Management terminology and guidelines (e.g. PMBoK)
  • Systems integration in an open IT system environment
  • Banking industry knowledge
  • Understanding of all the Agile roles & principles in order to work well together with the team and stakeholders.

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Leadership Skills
  • Change Management Skills

Competencies

  • Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
  • Working with People
  • Planning and Organising_Managing Resources
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
  • Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
  • Working with People_Sharing Information
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
  • Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
  • Working with People_Resolving Conflict
  • Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
  • Working with People_Adapting to Others
  • Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
  • Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding
  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Planning and Organising
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
  • Writing and Reporting_Composing and Writing Text
  • Working with People_Teaching
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation
  • Planning and Organising_Coordinating Project Activities
  • Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People_Attentive Listening
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams
  • Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively
  • Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People
  • Working with People_Managing from a Distance
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
  • Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression
  • Working with People_Supporting Coworkers
  • Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions
  • Planning and Organising_Driving Projects to Completion
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
  • Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
  • Planning and Organising_Prioritising and Organising Work

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals

