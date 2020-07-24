Business Analyst (investments)

No opportunities to go work at your dream asset manager? Why not consult to them and work there anyway?

Is this you?

Are you a Business Analyst yearning for diversity in your role? Have you gained solid experience in investments and now ready to apply those skills in various organisations? This is the perfect opportunity for you to spread your wings at a small yet highly successful consulting firm.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will join a small yet well-established specialist consulting firm who manages and runs projects at top asset managers. You will work as a Consultant on various projects depending on the client’s needs, there is no project too big or too small so the exposure you will gain is priceless.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be based in the southern suburbs but when working on projects you get to work from your client’s premises, once Covid allows you to.

What you’ll need

This is the ideal opportunity for someone who has worked as a Business Analyst at an asset manager or maybe someone working in investments who has dabbled in some business analysis tasks and would like to further develop these skills. Some kind of business analysis/IT qualification is essential with no less than 2 years solid working experience in investments. Own transport is also essential.

What you’ll get

You will get diversity and exposure to the best systems and processes out there while working with the best investment companies out there. A market related salary and performance bonuses are also up for grabs.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on (contact number) or (contact number) or send your CV to (email address)

