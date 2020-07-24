Data Engineer

Data Engineering Team Lead

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town looking for a Technical Team Lead for their Data Engineers in their III Band tier to prepare the “big data” infrastructure to be analyzed by Data Scientists. The succesful candidate will be Lead the team that will be building data pipelines and datamarts which should be:

– Scalable,

– Repeatable, and

– Secure

The candidate should ideally work well in a Team Environment, be able to take the lead and mentor those in his/her team.

The Team Lead will be a full-time programming and developmetn role as well as require the following:

Essential Experience:

– 5+ years Data engineering or software engineering

– 3-5 years demonstrated experience leading teams of engineers

– 2+ years Big Data experience

– 5+ years experience with Extract Transform and Load (ETL) processes

– 2+ years Could AWS experience

– At least 2 years demonstrated experience with Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum

– 5 years demonstrated experience with object oriented design, coding and testing patterns as well as experience in engineering (commercial or open source) software platforms and large scale data infrastructures.Desirable:

– 5+ years Retail Operations experience

To apply, follow the link:

https://www.sabenzait.co.za/jobs/?action=vacancy&vacid=18999&vactitle=Data+Engineering+Team+Lead

