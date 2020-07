Data Specialist

Our client based in Cape Town is looking for a Data Specialist to be on a 12 months contract

– Enterprise Data Architecture

– Data Integration

– Data Governance

– Data Quality Management

– Data Modeling

– Master Data Management

– Metadata Management

– Data Warehouse Design

– ETL Design and Development

– Domain Driven Design

– Data Analysis and Profiling

– Business Analysis

– Business Process Modeling

– Systems Integration

– End-to-End Solution Delivery

– Application Development

Learn more/Apply for this position