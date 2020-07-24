Experian appoints new CEO for Africa

Ferdie Pieterse has been appointed as the new CEO Officer for Experian Africa, effective immediately.

Pieterse is a seasoned Africa and emerging markets executive, with extensive pan-Africa experience. He has held various C-Suite roles in listed and non-listed entities within the financial services sector.

“We are committed to providing end to end continuity and customer centricity to our clients, and strong leadership to our Experian Africa employees,” says Marco Benvenuto, CEO of Experian EMEA. “We are therefore very pleased to welcome Ferdi to the team. His extensive experience in financial services, particularly at local and global banks operating on the continent, makes him an excellent fit for this role and we are confident in his ability to drive future growth for Experian across Africa.”

For the past seven years Pieterse served as chief operating officer (COO) at Standard Chartered Bank, which saw his role expand from COO Africa for the Wholesale Bank to COO for the end to end Banking operations in Africa and the Middle East, covering 25 markets. Prior to joining Standard Chartered, Pieterse was an executive director of a JSE-listed services company serving as financial director and then COO.

Pieterse holds an Honors Degree in Accountancy from the University of South Africa as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Banking (cum laude). He qualified as a Chartered Accountant as well as a Certified Information Systems Auditor and alumni of the Said Business School of the University of Oxford where he attended the Leading Across Boundaries Executive Programme as resident student.