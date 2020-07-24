InterSystems introduces certification program

InterSystems has introduced the InterSystems Certification Program, a new credentialing program offered through the company’s Learning Services.

The InterSystems Certification Program offers exams and digital credentials to prove individual and organizational competency with InterSystems products and technologies. Individuals who complete the requirements – passing an exam or a succession of them – receive an InterSystems Certification badge that can be displayed on personal social media accounts and websites.

Additionally, the InterSystems Certification Program recognizes organizations with four or more certified staff members. This program assures customers that they are working with organizations that meet the InterSystems high standards of quality.

“Our partners have to stay ahead of the latest technology advancements – whether they’re individuals applying to a new job or part of a company bidding on a new contract,” says InterSystems certification manager James Kantor. “Demonstrating proficiency by earning program credentials provides participating individuals and organizations with an upper hand over the competition.”

InterSystems currently offers two certifications – InterSystems HealthShare Health Connect HL7(r) Interface Specialist and InterSystems IRIS Core Solutions Developer Specialist – with more credentials coming soon. InterSystems Certification program exams are offered via secure online proctoring and self-service appointments. Candidates can take the exams where and when they prefer.