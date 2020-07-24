Our client is a financial Giant situated in Gauteng who is looking for a Java Fullstack Developer to join their Big Data Engineering Sciences Team in Cape Town.
The Big Data Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, support and administration of the Enterprise Infrastructure Big Data Service.
The successful candidate will have the below experience:
– Java
– Python will also be highly beneficial
– WEB API’s
– Angular 2 (4+)
– RESTful services
– Would be beneficial to have understanding or experience with C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus)
– Experience with Elastic Search and Kibana
– UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)
– Experience with material design is a plus
– Attention to detail for UI design
– Understanding large scale system
– Familiar with Agile methodologies
– Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Bamboo, Jenkins GIT, Team City,
Octopus deploy
Preferred Experience with some of the following:
– Apache Hadoop,
– Spark,
– Hive,
– Kafka,
– ZooKeeper,
– HBase,
– Linux,
– Bash,
– Strom
– Version control tools,
– Continuous integration tools
To Apply for this amazing opportunity, please follow the below link:
https://www.sabenzait.co.za/jobs/?action=vacancy&vacid=18997&vactitle=Java+Developer