Java Developer

Our client is a financial Giant situated in Gauteng who is looking for a Java Fullstack Developer to join their Big Data Engineering Sciences Team in Cape Town.

The Big Data Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, support and administration of the Enterprise Infrastructure Big Data Service.

The successful candidate will have the below experience:

– Java

– Python will also be highly beneficial

– WEB API’s

– Angular 2 (4+)

– RESTful services

– Would be beneficial to have understanding or experience with C#.NET, ASP.NET MVC 4+ (dotnet core a plus)

– Experience with Elastic Search and Kibana

– UI charting (D3/highcharts/etc.)

– Experience with material design is a plus

– Attention to detail for UI design

– Understanding large scale system

– Familiar with Agile methodologies

– Experience and knowledge on CI/CD and tooling used – Bamboo, Jenkins GIT, Team City,

Octopus deploy

Preferred Experience with some of the following:

– Apache Hadoop,

– Spark,

– Hive,

– Kafka,

– ZooKeeper,

– HBase,

– Linux,

– Bash,

– Strom

– Version control tools,

– Continuous integration tools

To Apply for this amazing opportunity, please follow the below link:

https://www.sabenzait.co.za/jobs/?action=vacancy&vacid=18997&vactitle=Java+Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position