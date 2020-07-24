Junior Java Developer

Required Technical Skills:
– Good understanding of the Java programming language/syntax
– Exposure to or good understanding of HTML/CSS and Javascript
– Experience with SQL and RDBMS database concepts and design
– Exposure to Object Relational Mapping (e.g. Hibernate, EJB3)
– Exposure to Java servlet containers (e.g. Tomcat, GlassFish, Jetty)
– Experience with Java IDEs (e.g. Eclipse, IntelliJ, Netbeans)
– Practical database experience (e.g. MySQL, Oracle, MS SQL)
– Good English writing capabilities and communication skills
Some Recommended Technical Skills:
– Exposure/understanding of version control and the software development lifecycle in a team environment
– Exposure to Linux (e.g. CentOS, UBuntu, Fedora, RHEL, openSUSE, Debian)
– Good understanding of Internet and LAN/WAN technologies
– Exposure to accounting and business concepts
You as a Person:
– Must be willing and able to learn new technologies
– Excellent technical skills and a hunger to learn more
– A good understanding of broad business processes and principles
– Excellent communication skills & good interpersonal skills
– Able to work independently as well as part of a team
– Dynamic self-starter: highly motivated / enthusiastic / energetic
– Analytical and objective, with attention to detail
– Hard working and keen to take on new challenges as part of the team that does so every day
– Candidates must have a valid South African driver’s license
About the position:
It is detail-oriented. It’s a work-directly-with-the-customer-on-something-that’s-never-been-done-before type job
Working at this company is also about a lot more than just being able to code. We value things like creativity, good communication, attention to detail, confidence, critical problem-solving.
Being a quick learner and a good team player are also important.
It is important to us that we help you to grow as a working professional and Software Engineer – to be the best that you can be.
To apply for this really great and career-building opportunity submit a detailed and updated CV to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkmap
Senior Account Manager