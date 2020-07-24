Lead PHP Developer (Relocation to Netherlands)

Our client is looking for a talented Lead Developer (PHP). With an informal team of hackers & hunters, you are working on the fastest growing, most complete & easy to use, award winning hospitality management system for independent hoteliers in the world. Their platform is used by well over 1000 hoteliers in 40+ countries to manage their daily operations including reservations. They lead the way with the most innovative tools, best UX, front- and back-end performance, and are continuously improved and equipped with additional API integrations.

They are a young, ambitious organisation that grows super fast and their team members get all opportunity to develop their talents and leave their foot print. You will mainly work from their bright & modern HQ, located in in the city center of Breda, NL. The client also has offices in eight countries across Europe and Africa. This of course means that English is their main operational language.

You will become part of their family, gearing their application up for growing to 10x the amount of users on short term and well beyond. Your main responsibility will be leading their application & Development Team’s collaboration & processes to best Release/Quality Assurance & Code Architecture.

You will be sharing your 8+ years of experience with:

Release/Quality Assurance procedures

MVC/OOP PHP & MySQL

Team Player & matching soft skills

Core Tech Stack:

LAMP, JS/jQuery, Gitlab, Sass

Together with RoomRaccoon, you are assured of:

Leaving your footprint within a fast-growing international tech scale-up;

Challenging and varied days;

Nice extras including foosball, weekly drinks, regular parties, being part of their family, collaborating with colleagues in several countries around the world

Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

