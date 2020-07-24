Sharepoint Architect

The SharePoint Technical Architect functions as a technical lead overseeing the architecture, design, development, and support of the Client’s public and internal facing SharePoint systems.

The SharePoint Architect plays a critical role in defining and delivering innovative web oriented solutions utilizing Microsoft SharePoint Server 2010/2013, Windows SharePoint Services 3.0/4.0, SharePoint Designer 2010/2013 and supporting Microsoft .Net Technologies including C#.

The SharePoint Architect will be responsible for the management of the Client’s SharePoint infrastructure and the development the system architecture, designs and solution implementations for the Client’s SharePoint system environments in support of the Client’s business initiatives.

– 3 years experience in a technical architect capacity Diploma in IT

Learn more/Apply for this position