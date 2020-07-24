Take a Girl Child to Work Day workshops go virtual

Cell C has held its first virtual workshops for 2020’s Take A Girl Child To Work Day (TAGCTWD) initiative.

Last year’s theme of #MoreThanADay promoted the concept that one day is not enough to help motivate and inspire school-going girls. Due to its resounding success Cell C has implemented it again for 2020 so that workshops will be available over three days. This year is also the first year that boy learners have been included in an effort to make sure that no learner is left behind.

The educational initiative, now in its 18th year, is one of South Africa’s largest collaborative acts of volunteerism, aimed at encouraging corporates in South Africa to empower and provide guidance to girls on career development.

Cell C has made every effort to adhere to government safety regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic. To that end, TAGCTWD workshops are operating virtually, with learners given access to computers or one large broadcasting screen. Rather than being hosted at corporate offices and campuses and government buildings, learners will gather at school classrooms and media centres, with all Covid-19 precautions being observed.

The launch of the 2020Cell C Take A Girl Child To Work Day workshops took place at Orange Farm Secondary School and John Orr Technical High School, with 10 learners in each school in attendance. After a brief welcome by Juliet Mhango, Cell C’s chief officer for human capital development and transformation, learners were put through their paces by Cell C representatives covering numerous topics including Finance, Marketing, Information Technology, Customer Experience, Communications and more.

“We’re proud to have been able to continue the Cell C Take A Girl Child To Work Day(r) this year, despite the trying times we all live under,” says Mhango.

“Cell C Take A Girl Child To Work Day is an important agent for change in South Africa’s work places, promoting gender equality and empowerment,” she says. “This is a vital initiative and we’re glad to have been able to press ahead with it in 2020.”