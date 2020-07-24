WebSphere Application server Administrator

We currently have the following vacancy available for our client based in Cape Town.

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES

DESIRED COMPETENCIES

Educational Qualifications:

RESPONSIBILITIES/EXPECTATIONS FROM THE ROLE

Perform WebSphere fine tuning (may consider any JavaEE application server).

Develop non-functional requirements as it relates to application volume and performance testing.

Design and execute performance tests based on established non-functional requirements.

Perform HTTP load injection.

Perform system administration tasks within a Windows or Linux environment.

Performs technical root cause analysis and outlines corrective action for complex problems/defects.

Provides reliable solutions to complex problems using sound problem solving techniques.

Provide technical support for projects as part of a wider team of Architect and Engineers.

Attends and participates in various types of meetings: client meetings, project hand-off, showcase, scrums, etc.”

