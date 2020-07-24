Wozniak takes on YouTube over bitcoin scam

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is suing YouTube for allowing scammers to use his name and picture in bitcoin giveaway scams.

According to court papers, videos posted on YouTube claim that Wozniak is hosting a bitcoin promotion that promises to double any bitcoins sent to a particular address.

Other figures in the tech world, including Elon Musk and Bill Gates, have similarly been used in other bitcoin scam videos on the platform.

Wozniak’s suit claims that YouTube failed to respond to earlier complaints, resulting in losses by users of tens of millions of dollars – while YouTube benefits from advertising revenue.