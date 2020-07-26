IOS Developer

The search is on for an IOS Developer with 3+ years of experience looking for a role in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town. If that’s you, we would love to hear from you! Apply to (email address)

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality user interfaces and code

– Design, build and maintain high performance, reusable native IOS applications and reliable Swift and/or Objective C code

– Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

– Collaborate with a team to define, design, and ship new features

– Identify and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs in code

– Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization

– Building user interfaces based on iOS UI standards

– Designing/ building web services/ Restful Apis for mobile applications

– Prepare mobile applications for app stores

KEY SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

– iOS Developer with 3 years PLUS experience

– Objective C/Swift

– Managing API’s

– Knowledge of the SOLID principles (Clean code)

– OO concepts

– Software design patterns

– Good problem-solving skills

– Continuous integration

– Data structures and algorithms

– iOS Native Development – Swift/Objective C (mobile specific)

– jQuery, MVC, Bootstrap, AngularJS, .Net Core, Web API, DB, MySql & web service experience preferable

– Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services

– Ionic 1 to 3 / cross-platform Native/hybrid development preferable

– GIT

Please note: due to the current COVID-19 pandemic all our staff are currently working from home. Applicants must have a high-speed internet connection at home, as well as a quiet space to work.

Applicants must be available for an interview at our offices in Muizenberg, Cape Town, and must hold valid South African passports or work permits.

The budget for this role is R600K p/a, depending on experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position