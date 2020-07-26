.Net Core Developer

The search is on for a.Net Developer with 5+ years of experience looking for a role in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town. If that’s you, we would love to hear from you! Apply: (email address)

Technologies/experience required:

– Microsoft C# (Core 2.0, Web API2)

– Good working knowledge of relational databases

– SQL 2016+

– Visual Studio

– Experience with Source Control (TFS and GIT)

– J-Query, AJAX, CSS3 and HTML 5

– Experience with Angular 2+

Beneficial:

– Strong understanding on design patterns and principles

– Designing and building REST API’s

– Exposure to Native android and/or IOS development

– Microsoft Azure or related cloud technologies

– Familiarity with SCRUM and other agile methodologies

Please note: due to the current COVID-19 pandemic all staff are currently working from home. Applicants must have a high-speed internet connection at home, as well as a quiet space to work.

Applicants must be available for an interview at the offices in Muizenberg, Cape Town, and must hold valid South African passports or work permits.

The budget for this role is R600k p/a CTC depending on experience.

If you have not heard back from us within two weeks please assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

