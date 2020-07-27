Enterprise Architect

Qualifications and Experience:Qualifications

Relevant IT Degree/Diploma certification.

TOGAF or similar qualification is desirable

Experience

10 years + experience in IT – development/architecture, systems analysis or systems management.

5 years + experience in an Enterprise Architecture position.

Strong understanding of software, hardware, architecture frameworks and corporate technology and trends.

Development of strategic technology plans and roadmaps.

Role/Responsibilities:

In collaboration with Group Enterprise Architecture, the incumbent is responsible for development and maintenance of enterprise architecture across the Cluster. Special focus will be on governance and development of target architecture in support of the business strategy.

Contribute to and execute on IT strategy to ensure alignment with the organization’s goals and objectives.

Partner with business and technology subject experts to translate business requirements into technological solutions.

Coordinate, review and approve strategic projects to ensure that they are compliant with architectural standards, policies and guidelines. Maintain a holistic view of the organization’s strategy, processes, information and technology assets.

Provide input into the definition of strategic roadmaps for the management and renewal of the organisation’s application and technology portfolios.

Participate in architectural governance in the organisation.

Alignment of business and IT strategies

Influencing of business strategies – driving towards a digital business model.

Participate in digital strategy decisions and provide digital business model consulting within IT teams.

Deliver appropriate enterprise architecture artefacts including relevant documentation to guide solution, integration and applications architecture.

Ensure Technology alignment within the Group.

Participate in the creation of business cases – responsible for the IT and technology components.

Architectural consultation and review function.

Analyse technology industry and market trends and determine their potential impact on the enterprise.

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

