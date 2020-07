Whose pet is the cutest in the channel?

It was a tough choice, but we’ve picked the winner of the cutest pet picture.

The competition, held as part of the A-Plus Channelwise Women’s Day initiative, 101 Donations, was held over the weekend.

It seems that the IT channel specialises in cute pets, and we were spoilt for choice.

But Gabrielle Erasmus and her gorgeous Pekingese pipped the others to the post.

Check out all the cute fur-babies here. And post pics of your pets too.